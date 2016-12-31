Richard Christopher Welles

Mr. Richard Christopher Welles, age 67, of Rome passed away at a local hospital Thursday, December 29, 2016.

The family will receive friends Sunday January 1, 2017 from 5 until 7:00 pm at Daniel’s Funeral Home.

Mr. Welles will lie-in-state Monday morning January 2, 2017 from 10 until 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway, Rome, GA. 30165. A service will follow in the Chapel of the church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the West Hill Cemetery, Trion, GA.

A complete obituary will be announced in Saturday’s paper.

Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

