The lingering effects of recession are still being felt at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, which is likely to end its fourth consecutive year with a deficit.

Mike Britton, chairman of the airport commission finance committee, said the red ink can be tied directly to lower fuel sales across the year. Britton said the financial report through the end of November showed the airport running about $81,000 in the hole.

Floyd County Finance Director Susie Gass said that after showing profit for six consecutive years through the heart of the recession, from 2007-2012, another deficit this year would be the fourth in a row the airport has eaten into its fund balance.

Airport Manager Mike Mathews said part of the problem is that general aviation activity is still slow compared to a decade ago.

“What everybody else is telling me is that the older folks are dying off and there aren’t really very many younger folks coming in learning how to fly,” Mathews said.

Britton said that through November fuel sales were down about 9,000 gallons compared to the same time the previous year.

“At $4.50 to $4.74 a gallon, that’s a huge difference,” Britton said.

Mathews’ equipment expenditures all added up, with some relatively costly repair and maintenance issues on the primary runway and in the terminal.

Safety and security expenses, part of the county’s responsibility during the Wings Over North Georgia air show, were up a little bit this year as well. Fire and police protection bills for the air show added up to $36,000.

Britton said the airport had made some physical improvements throughout the year that had been put off for a long time.

“I looked at every line item in the budget and things that were controllable Mike’s done an excellent job with,” Britton said.

“The end of year financials won’t look this bad,” said Chip Hood, chairman of the airport commission.

Mathews said the airport had purchased enough aviation gas prior to October’s air show to get them through the end of December. Any additional sales before the year-end would help reduce the red ink.

