Even with Christmas presents bought and opened, life doesn’t slow down for retailers.

Retailers now have to restock their stores, prepare for the onslaught of spring clothing and help customers who want to do everything from make exchanges to spend Christmas money and gift cards.

And shoppers are still busy, too.

“We are out trying to catch the after-Christmas sales,” explained Detra Eaves, who was shopping at Buckle at Mount Berry Mall on Monday with Chloe Barge and Mindi Wilson. “We fueled up at breakfast this morning and we’re ready to shop,” Eaves said.

Buckle manager Brittany Lynch said while the store had been busy most of the morning, the staff is still trying to make sure the store was in top shape.

“We are updating displays, filling in and we just changed the signs in the store for the coming spring collection,” she said. “This is the day we start moving all of the fall and winter items to the front and making room for new items, as well as getting the sales marked.”

Lynch said the store staff was expecting to see a lot of gift cards.

“It will be gift cards and Christmas money,” she said. “We also get exchanges a lot on the first day after Christmas.”

Buckle floor leader Tyler Hammond said the season “has been wild.”

“This is my first year in retail and while tax free weekend was wild, then there was Black Friday and Christmas weekend was like 100 times that,” he said. “We’ve been busy this morning, too, but that is good.”

Maurices manager Frankie Ford said the holiday season has been busy, especially since the beginning of December.

“I think everybody doing their Christmas shopping waited to come to us until then, but since then, it’s been very busy,” she said. “Of course, it’s not finished, because we still have gift cards to redeem and between getting the new merchandise out and the markdowns done, we have plenty to do.”

Gift cards were definitely making an appearance at Barnes & Noble, as Cooper Dempsey and his brother Maddox Dempsey were busy finding new books and Thomas the Tank Engine trains to purchase.

“It’s all Christmas money and gift cards they are spending,” explained their grandmother Marsha Dempsey, as she displayed a stack of books Maddox had picked out.

Ashley Smith and her mother, Kathryn Clark, were shopping at the bookstore for a baby shower gift.

“We also went by Toys ‘R’ Us, which was insane this morning,” said Smith while she was shopping. “We are just out enjoying the day.”

