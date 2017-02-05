Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Two weeks into a term marked by national protests and a stream of executive orders, Republican elected officials in Floyd County remain — to varying degrees — convinced of President Donald Trump’s conservative credentials.

“Yes, I do support him as he is president of the United States,” said County Commissioner Larry Maxey.

Trump’s nomination of federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court was widely cited as an example of why the president is worthy of support.

“I felt like the appointment of a Supreme Court justice was the most important aspect of the recent election. I felt like President Trump got it right,” Commissioner Scotty Hancock said.

But Hancock also was among the group taking a cautious approach in answering the emailed question: Is President Trump a conservative, and does it matter?

Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace, Commissioner Wright Bagby Jr. and state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, also expressed optimism but said it’s a little early to be sure.

“He is still an unknown in a lot of ways,” Hufstetler said. “However, so far I believe he has made good conservative picks that I hope he listens to.”

Georgia Rep. Tom Price’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services also was a source of reassurance to many local elected Republicans.

Backing for some, if not all, of Trump’s policies so far came from Commissioner Allison Watters and state Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee. Dempsey said the president appears to be living up to “the conservative campaign promises he made.” Watters and Lumsden both noted his tough stance on border security and immigration.

“No, he is not a consistent conservative on all issues, but on issues that matter to the American people he is the most conservative president since Ronald Reagan,” Lumsden said.

Stronger, unequivocal support for Trump’s conservatism came from U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, and state Rep. Christian Coomer, R-Cartersville.

“President Trump is already implementing policies to limit the size of government, protect the lives of the innocent unborn and keep our country safe — all top conservative priorities,” Graves said.

Like Graves, Coomer referenced the freeze on federal regulations and a ban on funding overseas groups that discuss abortion with patients. He also noted the president’s vow to cut taxes, and compared him favorably to Barack Obama.

“If by “conservative” you mean someone who wants to … utterly disregard the flaccid, empty, inanity of the policies the federal government has espoused for the past eight years, then yes, Trump is a conservative. Yes, it matters,” Coomer said.

U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger:

“With less than two weeks in office, President Trump is already implementing policies to limit the size of government, protect the lives of the innocent unborn and keep our country safe – all top conservative priorities. For example, President Trump has ordered a federal regulatory freeze, paused immigration from countries identified as terrorist hotspots to improve the vetting process … and authorized construction of the border wall.”

Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome:

“Donald Trump was not my first choice. He is still an unknown in a lot of ways. However, so far I believe he has made good conservative picks that I hope he listens to and lets them manage their departments. In health care he will have Tom Price as head of Health & Human Services and I like his pick of Seema Verna to head up the Center of Medicaid & Medicare Services. She set up Indiana’s Medicaid Expansion plan, which is my personal favorite as an alternative to the standard plan. I also believe he has made a good choice for the Supreme Court.”

Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome:

“Judging President Trump by his actions since his inauguration, I believe that so far he has proven himself to be a man who is living up to the conservative campaign promises he made. I am excited about the leaders he has chosen to help him lead our nation on the Cabinet and the Supreme Court. While it matters very much to me personally that he keeps his word and serves with conservative principals, what really matters to our America will be results.”

Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee:

“Yes, President Trump is a conservative. No, he is not a consistent conservative on all issues, but on the issues that matter to the American people he is the most conservative president since Ronald Reagan.

“Lower taxes, elimination of regulations on business, repeal and replacement of Obamacare, enhanced border security, immigration reform, America First and support for the rule of law are issues that resonate with conservatives and most mainstream Americans. These are issues Trump has pledged action on. These issues are ground zero for the battle liberals are waging against President Trump and conservatives in general.

“President Trump’s brand of conservatism does matter because the shape and direction of our nation hinges on the policies we pursue and the laws we enact. The Supreme Court nominee looms large in shaping that future. If we pursue a conservative path, we will continue to be a traditional free market capitalist society. If liberal ideology guides us, then we move towards the slippery slope of European-style socialism.”

Rep. Christian Coomer, R-Carters­ville:

“If by ‘conservative’ you mean someone who wants to cut taxes, limit government interference with our personal liberties, project American strength and promote U.S. interests around the world, protect human life from conception to natural death, uphold and defend the original intent of the Constitution, create an environment that allows private enterprise to flourish, appoint conservative judges and U.S. Attorneys, and utterly disregard the flaccid, empty, inanity of the policies the federal government has espoused for the past eight years, then yes, Trump is a conservative. Yes, it matters.”

County Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace:

“I think its probably too soon to fully answer this question but it appears that he is certainly right of the previous administration. I do think he has brought confidence and encouragement to the American people with his pro-business attitude. He obviously intends to keep his promises as evidenced by his initial executive orders and his Supreme Court nominee.

“Some think he has stumbled in some part by his delivery of the Executive Order concerning immigration, but it seems clear that the majority of citizens believe his first job is to protect the citizens of this country.

“He seems to have surrounded himself with quality leaders in his Cabinet who are proponents for reducing government waste — like our friend, Congressman Tom Price, who hopefully will be confirmed (as Health and Human Services director). I also believe he will be a president that truly wants all the American people to be successful and have an economy that encourages individuals to be all they can be with opportunities for all!”

County Com­mis­sioner Larry Maxey:

“Yes, I do support him as he is the President of the United States.”

County Commis­sioner Scotty Hancock:

“I think it’s yet to be seen if Trump is a true conservative and to me it does matter. I am proud of his recent appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the position of Supreme Court Justice. I felt like the appointment of Supreme Court Justice was the most important aspect of the recent election. I felt like President Trump got it right!”

County Commis­sioner Wright Bagby Jr.:

“I don’t know because I haven’t seen his actions yet regarding conservative things. I have liked several of his appointments and the gentleman he picked for the Supreme Court seems to be an excellent candidate. I liked the idea of shaking things up a bit; I was getting a little tired of the status quo. But I need to see more of his actions. He’s not a traditional conservative, but I like the things he’s done so far.”

County Commis­sioner Allison Watters:

“Depends on which information source you believe! With just a short time in office, some of his actions are certainly reflective of a conservative stance. Examples are the federal hiring freeze, his strong stance on immigration/homeland security, and his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.”

