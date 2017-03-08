Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Cedartown woman is charged with felony theft by deception after she reportedly falsified her timecard and took $6,524.74 over a three month time period, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Ramonica Iris Snider, 37, of 608 North College Drive, turned herself in at the jail Wednesday. Police say she falsified her time card and took the money from Kelley Services.

She was being held on a $5,700 bond early Wednesday.

