A North Carolina woman accused of exploiting an 86-year-old Floyd County man was released from jail Wednesday on a $27,000 bond.

According to Floyd County Jail warrants:

Joy Patterson Phillips, 53, of 1896 New River Inlet Road, North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant accusing her of taking the life savings of the elderly man last year.

She is charged with felony theft by taking and exploitation of an elderly person.

