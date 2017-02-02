Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
A North Carolina woman accused of exploiting an 86-year-old Floyd County man was released from jail Wednesday on a $27,000 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail warrants:
Joy Patterson Phillips, 53, of 1896 New River Inlet Road, North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant accusing her of taking the life savings of the elderly man last year.
She is charged with felony theft by taking and exploitation of an elderly person.
