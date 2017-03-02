Report: Rome woman threatened another over the phone

Mar 2, 2017

A Rome woman is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts after she called another woman and threatened her “life and safety,” reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Shantika Maria Baltimore, 30, of 127 Drummond Drive, reportedly called a woman Monday and threatened her. The woman recorded the call and reported the incident to police.

She was released from jail Wednesday on $5,700 bond.

 
