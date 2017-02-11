Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Additional charges have been filed against an East Rome woman charged with attacking another woman with a knife.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Christy Michelle Dover, 42, of 105 E. 14th St., was taken into custody from the mental health unit at Floyd Medical Center, where she had been involuntarily committed since the Tuesday incident.

Warrants charge that Dover slashed the victim with a knife, cutting the other woman’s face. Floyd County police reported that she chased the victim around her home on Tumlin Drive and advanced on officers with a glazed look in her eye.

Police tased Dover at the scene, and when she was taken to FMC for a medical evaluation the doctor issued an order for a temporary psychiatric hold.

She was initially charged with felony aggravated assault. Additional charges filed when she was taken to jail Thursday include possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, aggravated battery, false imprisonment and possession of cocaine.

Dover was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespassing. She was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Friday night.

