Rome police arrested men early Tuesday morning after they allegedly entered a vehicle in East Rome and took several items.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

David Dante, Haywood, 17, of 26 Wilma Drive, and Austin Rance White, 18, of 20 Chateau Drive, are accused of entering a vehicle at Highland Avenue and East 11th Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Both suspects were spotted in the yard of a home on Benvenue Drive a short time less than half an hour later.

A lunch box, $20 in cash and small change were taken from the vehicle.

Both men are being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, charged with felony entering an auto and a misdemeanor loitering or prowling. Haywood also faces a probation violation.

