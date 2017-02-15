A Lindale man accused of leaving his badly injured sister after a car wreck was released from jail on bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joseph Gage Presley, 22, of 42 Davis St. in Lindale, is accused of wrecking his car on Booze Mountain Road shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday and leaving his sister on the road with a cut to the back of her head before first responders arrived.
Open Bud Light beer containers were found in the vehicle.
Presley was arrested on a warrant Monday and charged with the felonies hit and run and causing serious injury by vehicle. He also is facing misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain a lane, driving too fast for conditions and open container violation.