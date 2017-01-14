Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Rome man faces a slew of charges after allegedly hitting a woman and injuring her eyes while holding her against her will for over four hours earlier this week.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Deaundre Martel Wade, 28, of 40 Clervue Circle, was arrested early Friday morning at 5 Green and Gold Blvd. and charged with a felony probation violation and false imprisonment. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, aggravated battery, drugs not in their original container, false statements and writings and giving police a false name.

Police were called to the residence Friday to investigate an assault and encountered Wade, who gave authorities a false name and address.

Officers also found a single white pill, believed to be gabapentin, on him.

Warrants state that Wade battered a woman and wouldn’t let her leave during a separate assault on Monday at Wade’s home.

Wade remained in jail without bond Friday.

