PREP BASKETBALL: Darlington girls rout Excel Christian 53-31

A 24-8 first quarter was all the Darlington girls needed Thursday as they coasted to a 53-31 Region 6A-A win over Excel Christian. The home victory keeps them undefeated in subregion play.

“We haven’t felt like we came out like we wanted to start the game,” Darlington coach Tommy Atha said. “But we were able to get off to a quick start today. We just came out of the gate running, and that was your difference in the ball game.”

Caroline Dingler led the team with 19 points, while Anna Claire Atha added 12. Dingler was able to score in every quarter, attacking Excel Christian (10-6, 6-4 6A-A) both in the paint and from behind the arc.

The Lady Tigers (17-5, 11-0) play again tonight when they travel to Bowden.

