Jakolbi Griffin earned the win on the mound Monday for the Rome High baseball team in a 7-5 road win against Kennesaw Mountain.

Griffin pitched five innings, struck out six, and allowed three hits and one earned run. Braden Hyde earned the save.

At the plate for the Wolves, Kade Garrard had two hits and an RBI, and Xavier Roberts had two hits.

Rome (6-4) will next face Model on Wednesday on the road.

