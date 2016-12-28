Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Rome man facing a cruelty to children charge was released from jail Wednesday on a $5,700 bond.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

David Robert Masters, 25, of 29 Leming Road, was arrested late Tuesday and charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree and misdemeanor simple assault.

Masters is accused of choking a 14-year-old child by putting his arms around his throat, leaving several scratches on the side of his jaw.

