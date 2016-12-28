Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
A Rome man facing a cruelty to children charge was released from jail Wednesday on a $5,700 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
David Robert Masters, 25, of 29 Leming Road, was arrested late Tuesday and charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree and misdemeanor simple assault.
Masters is accused of choking a 14-year-old child by putting his arms around his throat, leaving several scratches on the side of his jaw.
