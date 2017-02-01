Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Floyd County man was in jail without bail Wednesday after police say they found him with methamphetamine.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Zachary Andrew Woods, 26, of 441 Eden Valley Road, was arrested at an address on Reeceburg Road Tuesday and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Woods also was charged with a felony probation violation and a judge declined to set bond.

Please like & share: