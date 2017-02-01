Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
Subscribe for Updates
Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!
A Floyd County man was in jail without bail Wednesday after police say they found him with methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Zachary Andrew Woods, 26, of 441 Eden Valley Road, was arrested at an address on Reeceburg Road Tuesday and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Woods also was charged with a felony probation violation and a judge declined to set bond.
Please like & share:
Interested in Rome, Georgia?
Enter your email to be alerted about news, happenings and money saving coupons from Rome businesses