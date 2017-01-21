Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Rome teenager has been accused of attacking two women and stealing items from them during a December incident.

According to jail reports:

Walter Alfred Brookshire III, 19, of 85 Walenda Drive, was taken into custody by a deputy at a local motel Thursday and charged with two counts of felony theft, along with misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree, simple battery and criminal trespassing.

All of the charges stem from events on Dec. 3 at a residence on Dugger Drive.

Brookshire stole cellphones from two women, pushing one of them out of a chair to the floor in front of an 18-month-old child.

Brookshire remained in jail Friday night without bond.

