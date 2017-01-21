Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Police are investigating a late Thursday night shooting near the area of Alma Road and Larkspur Lane in West Rome.

According to Rome police:

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, 911 received a call regarding gun shots in the area of Alma Road and Larkspur Lane. Responding officers located several shell casings in that area, and approximately 20 minutes later 911 received a call that a person had just arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined the two calls were related and detectives followed up.

The victim is continuing to undergo medical treatment and is in critical condition at this time, Lt. Joe Costolnick said in an emailed statement just before 4 p.m. Friday.

The Rome Police Department is currently investigating, developing leads and following up on them. Anybody with any information pertaining to this shooting is asked to please contact the Rome Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 706-238-5111 or call 911.

