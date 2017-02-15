Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Floyd County man was in jail Tuesday night on $5,700 bond after his arrest when cocaine was found in his car.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Brinnon Daniel Banister, 17, of 18 London Lane, is charged with felony possession of cocaine after police stopped him while he was driving on East 12th Street at Crane Street late Monday and found the drug in his car.

