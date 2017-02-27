Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A pistol and a laptop were stolen from vehicles in two separate incidents over the weekend, reports stated.

According to Rome police reports:

Someone smashed in the back window of a 1996 Toyota 4-Runner and stole a backpack containing a Mac laptop on East 10th Street on Saturday night. The laptop was valued at $1,400 in the report.

In another incident someone stole a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson SW40VE handgun from a 2002 Green Chevrolet Silverado on Oakwood Road on Saturday. The report stated someone used a tool to punch a hole in the truck’s door just under the lock to break in. The pistol had an extra magazine and a holster and was valued at $300.

