Parks and Rec, Ga. training academy to offer basic pistol safety training course

For locals wanting to learn some firearm basics and safety, a training course sponsored by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be offered at the Charles C. Parker Center on Saturday, March 11th.

The training, conducted by the Georgia Firearms and Security Training Academy, costs $90 and will have a classroom portion at the Parker Center located at 1325 Kingston Hwy from 2 to 5 p.m., with a practical training beginning at 6 p.m. at the Live Fire Weapons and Range just up the road at 3448 Kingston Hwy. Registration and check-in for the classroom training will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The training has a class limit of 20 people and people must be 18 or older to participate. Registration can be completed online here.

No ammunition will be allowed in the Parker Center for the classroom portion of the training say both GAFASTA Director of Training Rodney Smith (“Chief”) and Kevin Cowling, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation director.

The training will cover topics including loading and unloading, sight alignment and trigger control, grip, stance and more.

A pistol is not required to take the course and pistols can be rented at the range. It costs $5 to rent one pistol and $10 to rent two or more. Ammunition can also be purchased at the range.

Students will need to provide 50 rounds of FMJ (Full Metal Jacket) ammunition, eye and ear protection and five snap caps for their calibers. Students who successfully finish the course will earn a certificate of completion.

For more information about the training, Smith can be contacted at chief@gafasta.com.

