Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Children clutching paper plates and pancakes will be dashing through the Celanese neighborhood today in an activity that blends tradition and religion.

In observance of Shrove Tuesday, the children of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., will participate in pancake relay races, according to Vicar Austin Goggans.

The tradition of a pancake race appears to stem from the town of Olney in Buckinghamshire, England, where it’s said the race was first run in 1445. One story tells of a harassed housewife hearing the shriving bell and dashing to the church still clutching her frying pan containing a pancake.

Whatever its origins, Goggans said the races are just one part of their Shrove Tuesday festivities.

Sometimes called Pancake Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday is the day preceding Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, the time of reflection and fasting between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday.

In some countries, Christians celebrate Shrove Tuesday by eating pancakes. In other places people celebrate with feasting or partying before the fasting period of Lent.

The members of St. Andrew’s will host a pancake dinner today at 6:15 p.m.

“The traditional purpose of the pancake dinner is to use up all the stuff you won’t be using during Lent,” Goggans said, “like the sugar and sweets and butter.”

He said they’ll start preparing the 160 to 200 pancakes at about 4 p.m. ahead of the 6:15 p.m. meal to which the community is invited to attend. There will also be sausage and fruits on the menu.

Email standrewsrome@gmail.com to let them know if you are coming.

Pancakes and a party atmosphere will be the order of the day at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave.. The church will also host a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper today at 6 p.m. in the parish hall.

“It’s a Mardi Gras atmosphere, a party atmosphere,” said associate rector Janice Wright. “It’s that idea of getting rid of the fat out of our pantry at the start of Lent.”

Wright said college students from the Canterbury Club of Northwest Georgia, a campus ministry, will be preparing and serving a variety of pancakes including plain, chocolate chip, apricot nut, blueberry and whole grain.

There will also be sausage and bacon available as well as orange juice and coffee. The cost is $3 per person and it’s open to the community.

Wright reminded readers who may be giving something up for Lent that their sacrifice must be significant to their lives and that it should remind people that the reason they’re giving up something is for spiritual discipline.

Members of Transfiguration Episcopal Church, 304 Coker Drive, will also celebrate Shrove Tuesday/Mardi Gras at the church at 6 p.m. today.

Elizabeth Heidbreder is preparing the meal. A gulf coast native, she’s adding some cajun and creole flavor to the festivities this year by serving crawfish etouffee, red beans and rice and shrimp jambalaya.

The community is welcome to Transfiguration Episcopal’s celebration and a $5 donation is suggested.

Please like & share: