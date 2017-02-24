Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A topping-out ceremony marking the halfway point of construction for Berry College’s new theater took on added significance Thursday as participants cheered news that the $6.7 million campaign to fund the project had been completed.

During the celebration, project champion Audrey Morgan and others signed their names to a beam that will become a permanent part of the 9,226 square-foot facility. It was Morgan, an honorary alumna and member of the Board of Visitors, whose $1 million challenge gift initiated fundraising for the project in fall 2015. A year later, at the groundbreaking for the new 250-seat auditorium with black box stage, she announced a second $1 million commitment, this one from the foundation of her late sister, Dr. M. Bobbie Bailey.

The new theater is on track to be completed by May 30. Associated improvements to Blackstone Hall have already been completed.

