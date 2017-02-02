Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Moon Gallery at Berry College presents “Off in the Woods Often” by artist Dahlia Elsayed, wherein wordplay, metaphors and lists play on and off of symbolic imagery.

Elsayed combines words and images in paintings, prints, artists’ books, installations and performances to create “short visual fictions.” The artist will lead a talk open to the public at 5 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) in the Moon Gallery.

The New Jersey resident has an extensive exhibition at New Jersey State University, a recent solo show at Robert Miller Gallery in New York City as well as inclusion in the 12th Cairo Biennale in Egypt. She holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Columbia University and is an associate professor at CUNY Laguardia Community College.

The Moon Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Admission is free and open to the public.

Written by Student Supervisor Abbie Smith.

