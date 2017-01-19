Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The almighty New York Times ran a story before the Green Bay Packers played the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The feature was about Packers quarterback extraordinaire Aaron Rodgers and his relationship with his father, Ed Rodgers. It stated that the two no longer communicate and the relationship is so strained that quarterback Rodgers returned a Christmas gift to father Rodgers in 2014, and they are still estranged.

Ed Rodgers says, basically, that fame has given his son the big head and he’s out of touch with reality or something like that.

Aaron says he feels personal and family problems shouldn’t be aired in the national press. Let me say that I wholeheartedly agree with quarterback Rodgers — Why the NYT felt this was an appropriate story to appear the day of the NFL divisional semifinals is ridiculous and inappropriate. Sometimes you just have to shake your head and go on.

Apples & oranges

Possibly I shouldn’t comment on this, which appeared in a right wing conservative blog called Popette.com, but you know I can’t resist.

The article compared Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s play and demeanor to Hollywood actress Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globe awards. “One is humble in victory, thanking God and teammates, while the other is self righteous and lectures America,” the subhead read. I’m puzzled why these two were used as point-counterpoint other than they occurred within 24 hours of each other. Believe me, just shake your head and go on.

Quoting them

Says former Auburn and NFL running back, and MLB baseball veteran Bo Jackson in an interview with USA TODAY Sports, “I would have never played football. Never. I wish I had known about all of those head inquiries, but no one knew that. And the people that did know that, they wouldn’t tell anybody.”

Out & about

When the LA Rams named Sean McVay head coach he became the youngest NFL coach in the history of the league at 30. … Derek Jeter, retired New York Yankee star, received special permission to build an 8-foot tall privacy fence around his entire property. … Just a thought, but now that the Chargers are moving from San Diego to Los Angeles, will their veteran quarterback Philip Rivers go with them? Rivers has seven children, has never lived anywhere else, and may not think Los Angeles is the place to raise such a large family. …

Alabama offensive line coach Mario Cristobal resigned and is now at Oregon as its new offensive coordinator. … Robert Bobroczky, a 7-foot-7 high schooler in Geneva, Ohio, is the tallest high school basketball player in the U.S. …

I have a friend who loves women’s basketball but says he’s quit watching it because UConn is so dominant (92 straight wins now) that they’ve taken all the mystery out of the game results. … Tim Lester was chosen over Les Miles, among others, as head coach at Western Michigan. … I believe that Alabama will play for the national title again for these reasons: (1) They will have a chip on their shoulder (as if they needed another reason), (2) Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts will be another year older, (3) The SEC, as a league, will again be terrible.

Here & there

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife welcomed a new son to their already large household and now have seven children. … Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo reportedly wants to be traded to the Denver Broncos. … The Falcons are favored by five over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. That line went up from 4.5 in one day. Some big money is going down on Atlanta. … Bryce Alford, one of UCLA’s top scorers and son of head coach Steve Alford, is often accosted by taunts of “Daddy’s Boy” chants.

The younger Alford got tired of it and went on Twitter and posted, “I’m a momma’s boy get your facts straight.” … America’s newest college basketball hero is Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell. Why? During a scramble for a loose ball against Duke, Mitchell slapped Duke villain Grayson Allen in the face. … I was shocked to learn that former Davidson, Maryland and Georgia State basketball coach Lefty Driesell, with 786 career wins, isn’t in the College Basketball Hall of Fame. He should be. … It gets old, but Kentucky will have four McDonald’s All-Americans on its roster next year.

