Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A wreck between a motorcycle and a Suzuki XL7 closed eastbound lanes on Shorter Avenue in front of Farmers Home Furniture around 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the driver of the motorcycle being taken to Floyd Medical Center after telling emergency personnel he couldn’t feel his legs, according to Rome police.

According to Rome police officer Anthony Dillard, the driver of the Suzuki had pulled out of the West End Shopping Center to get into the westbound lane, while the motorcycle was heading eastbound, leading to a collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was responsive at the scene. However, Dillard said the motorcyclist said he couldn’t feel his legs.

Eastbound lanes were reopened around 5:25 p.m.

Please like & share: