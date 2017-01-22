Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Heavy morning rains slowed down the recycling but didn’t stop Romans from unloading tons of old electronics and household hazardous waste at the Rome-Floyd Recycling Center on Saturday.

Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said 277 people had registered to bring items to the recycling event but estimated that only 250 actually showed up.

“When it’s not raining, we usually get a lot more electronics,” said Bill Towe, one of the staff members at the recycling center.

Scores of inmates and community service workers functioned like manufacturers on an assembly line as cars and trucks rolled through the center at 405 Watters St. in North Rome, getting rid of old printers, television sets, oil, paint and much more.

Towe said the last time a joint electronics and hazardous waste event was held more than 500 cars came through the lines.

Skeen said the recycling center schedules the combination electronics and household hazardous waste collection three times a year.

