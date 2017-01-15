MLK Day Closings

Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail Monday.

oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();

oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);

oTNCMS_Ad.setRelative();

oTNCMS_Ad.show(null, null, ‘http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/northwestgeorgianews.com’);

City Solid Waste Collections Department will be closed Monday. Monday garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday. Yard carts will not be serviced.

All banks will be closed Monday.

Rome City Transit will not run Monday.

The Rome-Floyd County Library will be closed Monday.

Department of Driver Services offices will be closed Monday.

Rome News-Tribune offices will not be closed Monday.

Please like & share: