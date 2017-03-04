Michael H. Toulouza

Memorial services for Michael H. Toulouza, who died February 10, 2017, will be held this morning at 10:30 at the McDonough Road Baptist Church in Fayetteville with Dr. David Chancey and Dr. David Smith officiating. A committal service will be held Sunday afternoon at 3:00 at the graveside of the family lot in the Cave Spring Cemetery with Dr. Robin Lindsey officiating.

