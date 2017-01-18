Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
Police are looking three men who held up John’s Grocery Store at 3218 Kingston Highway around 4 p.m. today.
The men held up the store at gunpoint and fled. They were described as three black males, around 16 years of age, wearing hoodies and red bandanas to cover their faces.
