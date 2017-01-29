Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

CEDARTOWN — A Texas man prolonged his stay in Polk County when he was arrested after jumping out of a car at an intersection in the buff while passing through Cedartown on his way home, reports stated.

According to Cedartown police reports:

David Jemel Gordon, 49, of McKinney, Texas, was released from the Polk County Jail on a $220 bond Friday, after his arrest Thursday morning on a public indecency charge.

Gordon remained completely nude at the intersection of Canal Street and South Main Street in Cedartown on Thursday morning until officers arrived and calmed him down, said Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome.

“Officers got there and found him standing, in fact, completely naked,” he said. “He’d seemed to be agitated and upset when officers got there, but they calmed him down and took him into custody without incident.”

Newsome said that according to officers on the scene, Gordon had gotten into an altercation with his wife — who the report did not name — in the car. He added that Gordon’s wife spoke with officers at the scene and helped provide an explanation of how he came to be naked in the street.

When they were stopped by a red light at the intersection, the woman told police, Gordon, who was in the passenger seat, “disrobed in the car.”

