A man was sentenced to five years in prison and an additional five years on probation after pleading guilty to a involuntary manslaughter charge in Floyd County Superior Court this morning.

Cody Lee Throneberry pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and pointing a gun at another in an open plea.

An open plea means he pleaded guilty without any promise from the prosecution as to what sentence it will recommend to the court.

Throneberry shot his friend, Owen Hicks, 20, at Throneberry’s 1240 Bell’s Ferry Road home on June 2, Floyd County police reported. Hicks died from a gunshot wound to his head on June 5.

Several of Owen Hicks’ family members spoke about his kindness and thoughtfulness. They remembered his expressive grin, his affectionate nature and his grin.

An investigation by Floyd County police concluded Throneberry believed the pistol was unloaded and didn’t have ill intent when the 9mm pistol went off.

“No words can describe how sorry I am to everyone — especially to his family. I pray that God gives them peace and comfort and guidance,” Throneberry tearfully told the court prior to being sentenced.

Prosecutors requested Throneberry be sentenced to the maximum sentence, a total of 11 years.

“It’s never funny to point a gun at someone,” Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson said. “He intentionally pointed that gun at Owen’s head and pulled the trigger.”

