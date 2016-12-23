Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Bartow County man landed in jail after he was extricated from the fiery wreckage of an Acura TL that flew off U.S. 411 a little after 6 p.m. Thursday night, landing in a ditch and bursting into flames, according to police.

Floyd County police officer Ginger Shelly said Alexander Flores, 24, of Cartersville, was taken to Floyd Medical Center, and was complaining of chest injuries. Flores was the only person in the vehicle, which left the road east of the intersection of U.S. 411 and Biddy Road, just over the line into Floyd County.

After treatment at FMC, Shelly said, Flores was taken to the Floyd County Jail late Thursday and is facing four misdemeanor charges, including DUI.

