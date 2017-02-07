Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Georgia’s high court has ordered a man convicted of the 2013 murder of a Rome man to be resentenced after a sentencing error.

In an opinion released Monday, the Georgia Supreme Court stated the trial court judge erred by sentencing Christopher

Rayshun Smith separately when each of the underlying crimes should have been merged into the murder sentence. Smith was sentenced to life without

parole plus 45 years. He was convicted on charges of felony murder, armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryant Durham said at the time of the sentencing in May 2015 that because Smith had three prior felony convictions, he had to sentence him to the maximum sentence on each count.

Prosecutors say Smith, Jamarrcus Rhashad Sullivan, 27, and Antonio Devion Jones, 23, were involved in the June 1, 2013, robbery and fatal shooting at Kevin Daniel’s home on Wheeler Street.

Daniel, 39, fought the robbers and was shot inside his home.

He then stumbled outside, where he was again shot while on the ground.

Sullivan was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole plus 45 years, followed by 20 years’ probation on murder charges.

Jones was sentenced to 20 years on voluntary manslaughter and robbery charges.

