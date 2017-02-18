Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A man was in jail without bond Friday night, accused of burgling property on North Avery Road in July, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Timothy James Carlisle, 27, of 26 Pebblecreek Drive, forcibly entered property on North Avery Road on July 12, 2016, with the intent to commit a theft.

Carlisle is charged with felony burglary in the first degree and probation violation along with misdemeanor failure to appear in court.

