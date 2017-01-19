Man arrested after shooting on Old Summerville Road

Man arrested after shooting on Old Summerville Road
Floyd County police responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at 724 Old Summerville Road. Responding Officers at the scene located one victim sitting in a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to Floyd Medical Center for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Investigation into the shooting revealed that this incident was the termination of a domestic dispute at the residence. Additionally two stolen firearms were found within the residence.

Robert Joe Farmer, 22, was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault; two counts of theft by receiving stolen property; possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; pointing a gun/pistol at another/ and cruelty to children 1st degree. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

