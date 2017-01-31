Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Lindale man was released on $5,700 bond Monday after being accused of taking logging equipment.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jimmy LaWayne Cagle, 49, of 890 Old Cedartown Road, was arrested Sunday at his home. Over the past five years, Cagle has taken different types of logging equipment including chains, transportation equipment and tools from his employer. The value of the equipment is estimated to be more than $5,000.

Cagle is charged with felony theft by taking.

Please like & share: