A Rome man remained in jail Monday night on an $11,200 bond after being accused of assaulting several officers and making threats.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jimmy Johnson, 33, of 55 Alpine St., was arrested Sunday at 11 p.m. at Wal-Mart, 2510 Redmond Circle, after he threatened to kill an employee at Walmart when he was asked to leave the store.

Johnson also threatened to hurt several police officers with a pocket knife. Johnson also used foul language as he made the threats.

Johnson is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault and three felony counts of obstructing an officer. He is charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

