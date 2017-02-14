Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Silver Creek man remained in jail Monday without bond after being accused of choking a woman and slamming a 13-year-old against the wall.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Chris John Cook, 42, of 1370 Harmony Road, was arrested Sunday at 8:56 p.m. after he choked a woman and put his hand around the throat of a 13-year-old boy and then slammed him against a wall. He also did this in front of a 12-year-old child.

Cook is charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree and misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree and battery under the Family Violence Act.

Please like & share: