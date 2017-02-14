Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Valentine’s Day preparations started early for many this year, from florists to elementary school students.

Pepperell Primary second-graders have been working on one Valentine’s Day necessity, a mailbox to receive the festive cards

For years, elementary and primary students have made mailboxes for their classmates to drop messages of friendship — and sometimes even the bonus of a sweet treat — into during Valentine’s parties.

Carmen Jones, principal, said her school takes the mailbox making one step further.

“We send letters home to our parents, asking them to help their child create their mailbox,” she explained. “It turns into a little family project and the parents bring them back in and I think they are as excited about it as the kids are.”

“It’s a great, creative way for our kids to have some fun family time.”

The students were excited for many things today – one of them even explained that Valentine’s Day is “all about love and candy.”

Autumn Nash, second grade teacher, said her students were making a banner, naming things that they would always love to do, with responses ranging from riding their bike to spending time with their family.

“I’ll hang it in my room for the party,” Nash explained. “They decorate their piece of the banner and we get to see it all month.”

Across town at Bussey’s Flowers, Gifts and Decor, preparation was key to success for today, manager and designer Andrea Calhoun admitted.

“We started our flower orders right after Christmas,” she explained, gesturing to a large collection of completed arrangements that were being separated into delivery areas and about to be placed in the cooler to keep them fresh. “We go through thousands of flowers every Valentine’s Day. It is our busiest time.”

While many just consider florists as retailers, that isn’t how those in the profession look at it, Calhoun said.

“We deliver emotions from one person to another,” she said. “We deliver expressions of love and compassion and friendship.”

The day starts early for Calhoun and her staff today, with most everyone arriving at the store at 7 a.m. and deliveries starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until around 6:30 p.m.

“The phone will ring constantly,” she said. “We do have a lot of last-minute orders and we try to always take care of them. It’s all about a step-by-step preparation, from the smallest detail to the biggest.”

She and her staff get to hear many heart-tugging stories on Valentine’s Day, but Calhoun admits the ones that affect her the most are from soldiers.

“We get calls from soldiers overseas wanting to deliver flowers to their wives or girlfriends,” she said. “Those really mean a lot and make us emotional, because they are sacrificing so much.”

Being the deliverer of emotions can become overwhelming sometimes, she said.

“You really fall in love with your customers and their lives and situations,” said Calhoun. “You end up taking it home with you sometimes.”

At Honeymoon Bakery, sweet treats were being prepared for today as well.

“We are doing a lot of business with the chocolate-covered strawberries,” explained Tonya Davis, retail associate. “People love the heart-shaped macaroons, too and the cupcakes. Anything cute and fun.”

The bakery also gets its share of last-minute shoppers, Davis said.

“That’s ok,” she laughed. “We love them. We can help them and hey, they know it’s very fresh that way.”

