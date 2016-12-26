Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Georgia’s matchup with TCU in the forthcoming Liberty Bowl brings about reflections of the original promoter of the holiday game and, of course, Frank Sinkwich, who set a record for total offense versus the Horned Frogs in Miami that ranks with the beset individual performances ever in any bowl game.

What is so insightful about that, is that Sinkwich, a modest man, was the last player at the University of Georgia to relish an individual accomplishment. He was all about his team and his teammates. Yet his record for total offense, 365 yards, would turn the heads of latent offensive performers in today’s high octane offenses.

Years later, his coach, Wallace Butts, would say that game in the Orange Bowl, New Year’s Day 1942 was the best offensive performance of any of his teams. And don’t forget that a season later, Sinkwich and the other Bulldog legend of that era, Charley Trippi, would be playing in the same backfield. Even so, Butts couldn’t remember a more productive afternoon by a team of his than on that first bowl outing.

Sinkwich was, perhaps, the most modest Superstar ever. When I was at Georgia in the early Sixties, I was invited by an apartment which Sinkwich allowed a Georgia player with limited resources, George Guisler, to use while Guisler was trying to complete degree requirements. (Sinkwich often hired Bulldog players to work for him, especially those who were keen on the work ethic and needed to make extra money which rules permitted in those days.)

As I walked down the hall to the kitchen, I noticed that there was a bedroom without a stick of furniture, but in a corner sat Frank’s Heisman trophy. Years later when I met the great Bulldog legend, who wore No. 21, which was retired years ago, I recalled that visit to his apartment and noted that if I had won the Heisman Trophy it would be sitting in a prominent place at the entrance to my home.

Frank laughed and then said, “You know it really doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to the University of Georgia. In fact, I plan to give it to the school.” With that I told then Athletic Director, Joel Eaves of my conversation with Sinkwich. Eaves, who was not all that big on promotions, nonetheless, appreciated Sinkwich’s gesture and suggested that something be worked out for an on-the-field ceremony for a home game.

When I went back to Frank with the plan, typically, he asked: “Do I have to be in the ceremony?” I explained that it would not make a lot of sense if he gave the trophy without his handing off the trophy to UGA officials. Reluctantly, he agreed.

When Herschel Walker won the Heisman some forty years later, a Heisman official told me that the Sinkwich act of magnanimity stimulated the Heisman committee to begin the tradition of giving two trophies each year — one to the player and one to his school.

We are reviewing an era when there were not that many bowls, and prior to the 1942 Orange Bowl, most teams worked tirelessly for an opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl. Georgia partisans wanted to see that happen as much as anybody. The Bulldogs had never played in a bowl game by the time Wallace Butts became head coach in 1938. There were only five at the time: Rose, Sun, Orange, Sugar and Cotton, compared to the 40 plus bowl games today.

Bill Hartman, Georgia’s backfield coach, remembered that one of Butts assistants came in possession of some TCU game film. It was against the rules to study an opponent’s game film at that time. Hartman remembered a projector was found, a bed sheet placed on the wall and shades drawn as the staff watched the flickering Horned Frog game film “in guarded secrecy.” He concluded that the film did not enhance Georgia’s offense any because of Bulldog stars like Sinkwich, Lamar Davis and Cliff Kimsey.

There were 35,786 in attendance for the Orange Bowl with the game starting a trend of holiday vacations for Georgia. The Rose Bowl invitation would come a season later.

This is the fourth time the Bulldogs have played the Horned Frogs and can expect the toughest test yet. All other games Georgia’s offense has put up 40, 34 and 38 points. The challenge is that if you score 40 points, you still could get beat with Gary Patterson’s high powered offense.

Any trip to Memphis is a reminder of how Bud Dudley, the originator of the Liberty Bowl, struggled with his bowl game which began in 1959. He even played the game indoors at Atlantic City one year. Memphis welcomed him with open arms, and the game found a home there. A happy marriage developed for the game and the city and nobody was more deserving of that to happen to than Bud Dudley.

Loran Smith, of Athens, the long-time sideline radio voice of the Georgia Bulldogs, writes a regular column.

