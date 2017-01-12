Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Officials have shut down the loop near U.S. 411 after a wreck around 10:15 a.m. Power lines have been knocked down as a result of the wreck and a Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service ambulance is in a field near the intersection.

According to Rome police officer Danny Story:

The ambulance went off the highway and took a telephone poll and power lines. At this point, police don’t know what caused the ambulance to leave the road.

Georgia Power has said they hope to have the lines cleared from the road within an hour. If the light works and is functioning then police will be able to reopen the intersection. If now, police will be directing traffic.

Over 150 Georgia Power customers are without power as of 10:45 a.m.

We will keep this story updated as more information comes in.

