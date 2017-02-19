Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Now that February is upon us, the National Trust for Historic Preservation is encouraging people all over the United States to join in the movement of love and send “Heart Bombs” as love let­ters to historic places in their hometown or anywhere. “Heart Bombs” is a term used for love letters that people send to owners of historic properties, especially to those whose historic properties are neglected and are in jeopardy of being demolished. Heart Bombs were created to show love and respect for historic properties, which is so much needed in our disposable and self-serving world. The Heart Bomb can be mailed to the property owners if they are known, put in the door of the historic property or even on a historic district sign. This is a perfect way to shower favorite historic spots with affection.

They may be sent to property owners in Rome’s historic areas, which include properties in the local historic districts and on the National Register of Historic Places: Avenue A between Oostanaula River, Turner McCall, Avenue B, West 10th and West 11th, Between the Rivers boundaries of Etowah and Oostanaula River, Seventh Avenue, West Second and Second Avenue, East Rome between Walnut Avenue, Turner McCall, East Eighth and East Tenth; Oakdene Place by Etowah River, River Avenue, Coral Avenue, Queen and E. Sixth Street; Shorter Heights from Shorter Avenue; Mount Aventine and South Rome from South Broad Street. So drive through these historic areas of Rome and show your love by putting a Heart Bomb on those historic properties you love.

Historic preservation should last or will there be nothing left for future generations.

