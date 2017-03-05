Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

While I found former professor James Cook’s recent article interesting as he drew several comparisons between President Donald Trump and President Andrew Jackson, I am curious as to why so erudite a man of letters would fail to mention two obvious similarities between these two men. (1) Jackson, in the winter 1836, marched Georgia’s Cherokee Nation to Oklahoma in which hundreds perished. Trump’s effort to banish Mexicans, Muslim refugees and hundreds of others with his immigration policy and failed travel ban is hardly less an example of “ethnic cleansing” (2) Jackson was a bigamist while Trump took the more modern path of serial divorce and triple marriage.

Just wanting to complete the picture for Dr. Cook.

Please like & share: