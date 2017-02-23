Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

Dear Rev. Price:

In your Feb. 16 column of the Rome News-Tribune, you railed against those who are protesting, disagreeing and igniting “the fires of insurrection.” You plead for these rabble-rousers to “give harmony a chance” and to learn to disagree without becoming disagreeable.

Rev. Price, we are Americans. We the People not only protested when we were taxed without representation, we revolted against it. We the People not only held rallies and protests against slavery, we fought a bloody civil war to get rid of it. We the People have lobbied, protested and demonstrated against Jim Crow laws, inequality in education and opportunity, environmental ruin, and all forms of discrimination against minorities and women. We the People protested against a questionable war in Vietnam and the unquestionably stupid invasion of Iraq in 2003. We are loud and often disagreeable.

This right is so precious that it is enshrined in the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. We the American People do not believe in the divine right of presidents any more than we believe in the divine right of kings. Your attempt to discourage us from speaking out, given our history, is naive and misguided. When the administration of the government is not one elected by most Americans, and that administration resembles a bull in a china shop, you can bet that We the People are not going to be quiet about it. It is not only our right, it is part of our American DNA.

Deal with it.

