Every year I think about those that don’t get to gather with their families for the holidays. There are soldiers that cannot make it home. There are homeless people that are too embarrassed or proud to tell their families of their plight. There are nurses and pilots and retail workers and police officers and many others that will not get to participate in their family’s gatherings.

It is sad when a family member cannot come to a family gathering. It is horribly sad when a family member is told they’re not welcome. For example, if a gay man marries a man and he is told that he is welcome, but his husband is not, isn’t that effectively saying that the gay man himself is not welcome either? Furthermore, if that couple then have children, and the gay man is welcome, but not his husband, what then about the children? What are they to be told? Hatred doesn’t plan for the future very well.

This is a time of year for reconciliations and homecomings; a time for celebration and a time for forgiveness. Let that spirit consume you. If you are experiencing strife within your family, be the one that makes amends. Be the one that says “I’m sorry.” Make that call you’ve been meaning to make. Don’t let another day go without showing unconditional love for those in your family and beyond. Life isn’t meant to be as difficult as we make it.

