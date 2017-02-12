LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How low can we go?

It was saddening to observe that the Rome News-Tribune thought it newsworthy to report a new beverage offering at the Brewhouse in honor of Peggy Snead, Peggy’s Pale Ale.

Have we sunk so low that we can comfortably pay homage to a woman whose sole purpose in life was to enslave young ladies into a life of crime which demeaned them and belittled them at every turn?

The words of POGO come to mind: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

