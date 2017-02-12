Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal?
It was saddening to observe that the Rome News-Tribune thought it newsworthy to report a new beverage offering at the Brewhouse in honor of Peggy Snead, Peggy’s Pale Ale.
Have we sunk so low that we can comfortably pay homage to a woman whose sole purpose in life was to enslave young ladies into a life of crime which demeaned them and belittled them at every turn?
The words of POGO come to mind: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
