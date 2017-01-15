Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

I am writing this in regard to a problem with our society which is very close to my heart. That problem being when mentally challenged people’s rights are violated, when the mentally ill do not have many folks working on their side.

I have read with extreme interest in the past few weeks, in the Rome News-Tribune, which I think is a fair-coverage newspaper, about how bad so-called relationships or flings can destroy one’s self-esteem and that people must turn to the church the right way.

I am a 62 year old female who fully believes in God and prayer, and without the King of All Kings I would not be writing this letter.

Faith is my way of life. Maybe I trust too many people, especially those in authority to guide others. The main purpose in my writing this letter is to let some people know that there are some smooth talkers out in the world who will promise you just about the moon, if you will do certain things for them. Beware of wily talkers offering you new furniture, rent and plenty of clothes — most of them are selling nothing more than snake oil.

I have problems from time to time with bad nerves. And for a person to come along and abuse my sickness is crossing the line. The sad part is that those who should counsel others would stoop to such tactics. If this letter helps keep just one person from these people, then I will have done my job.

