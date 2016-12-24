Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A deal four months shy of 10 years in the making was completed Friday when Ledbetter Properties closed on the purchase of nearly 80 acres of property on the east side of Riverside Parkway.

The Rome real estate developers paid $600,000 for the property, much of which sits in the Burwell Creek wetlands. Robert H. Ledbetter Jr. said Friday that approximately eight acres, near Riverside and Turner McCall Boulevard, would be earmarked for retail development; the remaining acreage will be protected from future development under a conservation easement with the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust.

Now that the deal — which started when the developers took an option on the property back in April 2007 — is done,

Ledbetter said the company can begin the serious marketing of the retail site.

“Hopefully within the next 12 months we can get something in front of the city for their approval,” he said.

“The deal has always been that we retained the ability to have final approval of the site plan,” City Manager Sammy Rich said. “When we did the last amendment to the memorandum of understanding, we allowed them to go ahead and close but still have to go through all the motions of review.”

The Coosa River Basin Initiative opposed the project from the very get-go, but Joe Cook, director of advocacy for the group, said the final deal is much better than the original plan. The initial arrangement called for developing the majority of the tract, filling in wetlands and rerouting Burwell Creek.

“We have advocated for protection of all of the property, while that’s what we preferred, I think this is a victory for all parties, really,” he said. “It was our goal to protect the floodplain and wetlands, and we’ve accomplished that goal.

The city has retained Brad Jones as an architect of record to assist with the review process of the site.

“We’ve actually got some interest in it,” Ledbetter said. “We’re really trying to find the right mix, it’s going to be a process of finding the right tenants that are interested in Rome, interested in that location.”

He said he would like to get as much density of development on the site as possible, but that may not come for some time.

“Nothing is going to happen any time soon,” Ledbetter said.

Though Cook is pleased with the compromise, he said he just wished it had not taken 10 years. That’s one thing the environmental group and the developers can completely agree on. “It’s been a long road,” Ledbetter said.

