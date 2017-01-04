Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

A Kingston man was arrested on a felony drug charge by Rome police on Turner McCall Boulevard early Tuesday.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Stephen Kyle Ford, 30, of 222 Prater Road, was stopped after weaving across the white line on the side of the highway near the Riverside Parkway Intersection around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police confiscated suspected Xanax from the vehicle, the drugs not in their original container.

Ford was charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV drug and misdemeanor drugs not in their original container and failing to maintain his lane.

Ford was being held in the Floyd County jail Tuesday pending the outcome of a bond hearing.

