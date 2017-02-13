Enjoy reading articles from MyWebPal? Subscribe for Updates Signup for our newsletter and get notified of new articles for free!

The Kindergarten Screening Day for the Class of 2030 in Floyd County Schools has been scheduled on Thursday, March 16, from noon until 6 p.m. To be a part of this fall’s kindergarten class a child must be five-years-old on or before September 1, 2017. A registration packet is available at each primary and elementary school with kindergarten classes.

On the screening day, each child will participate in a screening to assess the child’s level of development. Parents and children should attend a screening at the school in their attendance area. The screening is for students not currently enrolled in the Georgia Pre-K program. If your child is participating in a Georgia Lottery funded Pre-K, forms have been sent to all Pre-K locations and made available to parents through those programs. Students in the Pre-K program have or will be screened for kindergarten while participating in the school or private daycare Pre-K program and will not be required to attend the screening.

For those children not currently enrolled in a Georgia Pre-K program, please bring your child to participate in a screening at your local school. No appointment is necessary. The screening instrument the children will be given will involve basic questions related to the alphabet, number and shape recognition. For parents of a child not currently enrolled in a Georgia Pre-K program, it is very important to make arrangements to attend the kindergarten screening at the school in your district. The kindergarten pre-registration helps the school know how many students to expect in the fall. Participation in the screening also gives parents an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about what they can do to help their child prepare for kindergarten during the summer.

Important Reminders:

A parent needs to accompany a child attending the screening on March 16.

The parent and child should attend the screening at the school in their district.

An official birth certificate for the child will be required to register.

The child’s social security card or number will be needed (this is optional with a completed waiver.)

Proof of residency also will be required. A current utility bill may be used for this purpose.

Parents should bring immunization and eye/ear/dental screening certificates, but these are not mandatory the day of the pre-registration and screening. The immunizations and health screenings must be completed by the first day of school on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

